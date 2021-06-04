Reader photo pick of the week: Balloons

Before picking this topic, I had no idea there was an Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in New Mexico. After receiving so many wonderful photos taken at that event, I think I have another destination for a post-pandemic trip.

Our winner this week is gorgeous shot from that fiesta of hot air balloons glowing against the deep-blue sky by Herbert Schiller of Mount Pleasant.

Special recognition goes to Bill Goff of Daniel Island and his balloons of glass from a Chihuli exhibition at Biltmore Estate — an excellent twist on the topic. And the sheer fun in the photo from Merv Gibson of Charleston of a grandmother decorating for her grandson’s birthday party just has to be celebrated as well.

Next week's topic: Gardens. There is an abundance of spectacular gardens here in the Lowcountry — from public ones like Brookgreen Gardens to private ones glimpsed behind garden gates — as well as around the world. Send us your best.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sundays, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.