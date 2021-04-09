You are the owner of this article.
Reader photo pick of the week: Baby animals

baby animals nettles.jpg

From Nancyjean Nettles of West Ashley, "Canada Geese nested in our backyard and woke us up, honking and honking, to 'present' their babies to us on our patio."

Along with flowers and warmer weather, nothing symbolizes spring more than baby animals. And while we got our fair share of goslings and farm animals, some submissions were decidedly wilder, yet no less cute.

Our winner this week is Nancyjean Nettles of West Ashley. Her photo of Canada goslings napping in her backyard could have come straight from a photoshoot, and her tale of how "the parents woke us up, honking to honking, to 'present' their babies to us on our patio" is out of a storybook.

baby animals goff.jpg

From Bill Goff of Daniel Island, "This photo of a baby buffalo and the mother was taken in Yellowstone National Park."

Special recognition also goes to Bill Goff of Daniel Island and his photo of a baby buffalo and the mother crossing a road in Yellowstone National Park. And for those who prefer their animals on the scaly side, Richard Hernandez of Goose Creek has got you covered with his baby alligators at Caw Caw County Park.

baby animals hernandez.jpg

From Richard Hernandez of Goose Creek, "Baby alligators at Caw Caw County Park."

Next week's topic: Coils. We're taking a different approach to the definition of spring this time around, so send us your bounciest, twistiest and springiest.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.

Reach Debbie Clark at 843-937-5581 and follow her on Twitter at @dlcdolphin. 

