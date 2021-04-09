Reader photo pick of the week: Baby animals

Along with flowers and warmer weather, nothing symbolizes spring more than baby animals. And while we got our fair share of goslings and farm animals, some submissions were decidedly wilder, yet no less cute.

Our winner this week is Nancyjean Nettles of West Ashley. Her photo of Canada goslings napping in her backyard could have come straight from a photoshoot, and her tale of how "the parents woke us up, honking to honking, to 'present' their babies to us on our patio" is out of a storybook.

Special recognition also goes to Bill Goff of Daniel Island and his photo of a baby buffalo and the mother crossing a road in Yellowstone National Park. And for those who prefer their animals on the scaly side, Richard Hernandez of Goose Creek has got you covered with his baby alligators at Caw Caw County Park.

Next week's topic: Coils. We're taking a different approach to the definition of spring this time around, so send us your bounciest, twistiest and springiest.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

Discover Charleston's hidden history. Uncover more stories from Charleston's 350 years of history that have been long forgotten over time. Sign up for this 5-part newsletter course to learn about key historical moments that aren't told in the story of Charleston. Email

Sign Up!

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.