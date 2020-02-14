Reader photo pick of the week: Aquatic creatures

In a coastal environment like Charleston, aquatic creatures are all around. They come in all shapes and sizes, some boasting wings, shells or claws. While aquatic creatures can obviously come from any body of water, our winner this week showcases critters who live near the ocean.
This week's winner is Matt Cavanaugh. The beachy winged creatures are caught in flight as the waves burble in the background, and viewers feel as if they are there, soaking up the sun.
Next week's topic: Countryside views. Get pastoral.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.