Angles can influence the outcome of a photo, adding a different perspective to the shot and providing an interesting opportunity to engage the viewer.
Our winner this week is Jackie Sunday, whose photo nicely frames the pitched roof of the Folly Beach pier against the blue sky. Although the shot is from head-on, the angles of the structure provide visual interest to the photo.
Michael Haley, our runner-up, captured the angles present in a beautiful display of life: a duck, poised and ready to jump into the water. Bonus points for the anticipatory energy given off by the duck's proximity to the plunge.
Next week's topic: Rounded. Smooth those angles out.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.