Reader photo pick of the week: Adventure

Just because we're all stuck at home doesn't mean the spirit of adventure must cease. Our readers took that to heart for this week's photo contest, submitting shots of neighborhood exploration and sweeping scenes of settings in nature.

Our winner this week is Louanne Lassiter and her dog, Petey. Petey, perched in the bed of a trusty pickup truck, is clearly ready to embark on a journey.

Honorable mention goes to Alan Koornick with a beautiful Utah canyon vista. While it's not advised currently to explore the nation's parks, it's a good time to appreciate the abundant natural beauty that awaits us once we can re-immerse ourselves in it.

Next week's topic: Chalk art. In a time of social distancing, how do you communicate with your neighborhood?

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.