The call for abstract photos this week seemed to bring out the nature-minded side of our readers. This week, we got to look at nature in a bit of a mixed-up way, and that's pretty neat.
The crown goes to Richard Hernandez this week. His photo looks like a duck is swimming into a portal to an alternate dimension.
Honorable mention goes to Merv Gibson for the rock photo. It's amazing how nature will create abstract works of art naturally for our viewing.
Next week's topic: Fall colors. Fall is basically here, so maybe we can summon the crisp weather if we try hard enough.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.