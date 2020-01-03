Release that breath you've been holding. 2019 is over, and its departure brings us the beginning of 2020. With a new year comes the opportunity for a fresh start, so that's what we're celebrating with this week's reader photo contest.
This week's winner is Susan Bryant. The gentle light and soft colors in the beach scene evoke a peaceful feeling, while the folks walking off into the distance embark on a new journey.
Honorable mention goes to Mary Van Deusen, whose shot of turtle eggs depicts new lives ready to begin.
Next week's topic: Symmetry and patterns.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.