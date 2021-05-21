You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Reader photo of the week: Micro

micro bagg.jpg

From Michael Bagg of Charleston, "Bee and Yellowjacket enjoying the same plant."

If the submissions this week are anything to go by, one of the most fascinating subjects for micro photography are the little creatures who live in our gardens. The inbox was practically crawling with insects, frogs and butterflies — and they've never looked more photogenic. 

Our winner this week is Michael Bagg of Charleston and his bright and buzzing photo of a bee and a yellowjacket enjoying the same plant.

micro pinkerton.jpg

From Doug Pinkerton of Mount Pleasant, "This is an Orchard Orb Weaver spider I found in my back yard in Mt. Pleasant, SC. Photo taken with a Canon 5D Mk IV camera with a Sigma 180mm macro lens."

Special recognition also goes to Doug Pinkerton of Mount Pleasant and his photo of a gravity-defying orchard orbweaver spider, as well as to the hidden praying mantis in Jenion Tyson's of North Charleston dramatic photo.

Next week's topic: Macro. Break out your wide angle lenses and panoramas — we're looking for the big picture this time. Send us your biggest, your grandest, your bird's eye views. 

micro tyson.jpg

From Jenion Tyson of North Charleston, "Orange fringed orchid in the Francis Marion National Forest. I didn't see the praying mantis until I looked at the photo afterward."

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday.


On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason. 

Reach Debbie Clark at 843-937-5581 and follow her on Twitter at @dlcdolphin. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News