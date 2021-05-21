Reader photo of the week: Micro

If the submissions this week are anything to go by, one of the most fascinating subjects for micro photography are the little creatures who live in our gardens. The inbox was practically crawling with insects, frogs and butterflies — and they've never looked more photogenic.

Our winner this week is Michael Bagg of Charleston and his bright and buzzing photo of a bee and a yellowjacket enjoying the same plant.

Special recognition also goes to Doug Pinkerton of Mount Pleasant and his photo of a gravity-defying orchard orbweaver spider, as well as to the hidden praying mantis in Jenion Tyson's of North Charleston dramatic photo.

Next week's topic: Macro. Break out your wide angle lenses and panoramas — we're looking for the big picture this time. Send us your biggest, your grandest, your bird's eye views.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.