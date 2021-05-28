Reader photo of the week: Macro

This week's photos are on a grand scale. Sunsets, canyons and sweeping vistas all captured in the comparatively tiny lens of a camera for our viewing pleasure — and what a pleasure they are.

Our winner this week is Doug Pinkerton of Mount Pleasant, who stitched eight or nine photos together to create this stunning panorama from the Savannah Wildlife Preserve.

Special recognition goes to Ronald Allan Charles of Goose Creek and his wonderfully symmetrical Canadian landscape. Robert Morse of Charleston also deserves recognition for reminding us that grand vistas can also be found closer to home on Johns Island.

Next week's topic: Balloons. Staples of birthdays, fairs and sometimes even skylines, very little says fun more than a balloon. Send us your best.

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.