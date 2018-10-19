W. Scott Poole is not a scary guy. He's a mild-mannered scholar, a professor of history at the College of Charleston, who happens to be fascinated with monsters. His latest book is full of monsters. It's called "Wasteland: The Great War and the Origins of Modern Horror." In it, Poole traces the origins of the horror genre to the horrors of World War I, which upped the ante on the ways the human body could be mutilated.
Q: Summarize the linkage between World War I and the horror genre, and explain what prompted creative people to translate real-life devastation into forms of artistic expression.
A: The Great War tore a hole in the world. This has never been repaired and people at the time knew that something had definitively changed, Virginia Woolf said it was possible not to “feel certain things” that it had been possible to feel since 1914.
Avant-garde filmmakers and artists had been caught up in the war just like everyone else; in fact, many had seen it as a kind of vital adventure that would embolden their creative powers. Writers that I discuss, like Kafka. T.S. Eliot and Lovecraft, observed the war and took from it images of isolation, monstrosity and death on an apocalyptic scale. Filmmakers joined in this effort to prevent any sentimentalizing of the war, to use horror in what I would call a confrontational way. You must see the millions of corpses spread across the world’s wastelands they said.
Q: Are there any archetypal or milestone works of horror that perhaps demonstrate best the impacts of the war on the psyche and human creativity? Which ones, and what makes them so important?
A: The 1922 German film "Nosferatu" provides the best, though far from only, example. It’s not simply an “oops, a monster is biting people” vampire film. The Vampire is a shadow, an image of death who brings death on an unimaginable scale, a plague. There’s a way then in which "Nosferatu" is a film about the apocalypse, as much as a traditional vampire story. It’s also a slasher film in which a young couple becomes prey to the monster, just as the young had been perceived, rightly or wrongly, as the special victims of 1914-1918, a lost generation.
Two Great War veterans made the film, F.W. Murnau and Albin Grau, both of whom, between them, had survived some of the most brutal fighting on both the Western and Eastern Front. Grau spoke openly of the war’s relationship to the film, noting that it recalled the war as “the cosmic vampire that had drained the blood of millions.”
Q: Can you draw a few parallels between the real-life war and certain characters that dominate the horror genre? Are some characters universal symbols of WWI, or war in general, or some aspect of war?
A: I think even the most casual horror fan realizes that the corpse plays a central role in the terror of whatever horror film shocks them. What strikes me about the Great War is that there may never have been a time before in history when humans had been exposed to mountains of dead for extended periods of time. So, you have a film written by a war veteran like "The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari" (1920) that has a monster who produces corpses while being himself a kind of dead-eyed monster, not unlike Michael Myers of "Halloween" or Jason Voorhees of "Friday the 13th."
The accumulation of victims, the random nature of their deaths, the way there bodies are often literally ripped apart — these are all aspects of horror film and fiction that seem to replay the Great War, and the terrible century of conflict that followed in its wake, over and over.
Q: Were there any WWI episodes or battles that seemed to provide particular inspiration to the creators of the horror genre?
A: Less specific battles than very specific kinds of experiences in battle. It’s well known that trench warfare played a significant role on the Western and large parts of the Eastern Front, and even other parts of the globe. The conditions of trench warfare; the constant trauma of shell and machine gun fire, the fetid conditions made worse by rats, constant anxiety over death, and even the very real fear of being buried alive in trenches (often with the corpses of friends and foes nearby) all played an essential role in shaping horror as a new way of looking at the world. The rats appear in hordes in "Nosferatu," bringing death.
It’s notable that James Whale, a 2nd Lieutenant on the Western Front, not only directed Great War films like "Journey’s End" but also "Frankenstein" and "Bride of Frankenstein," two classic horror films that revolve around burial, bodies and death.
Q: What lessons can we draw today from the ways in which real life (war, violence, fascism, death, injury) influences art and vice versa?
A: Walter Benjamin is one of several figures whose life I follow in the book from the Great War until the 1930s. Benjamin warned that fascism in the '30s represented a kind of “art of horror” by using a politics of terror, the threat that the “Real Germans” or indeed “the Real Americans” faced from Dangerous Outsiders. In 2018, across the world, indeed, on almost every continent, we see the emergence of the fascist impulse again.
But making monsters to destroy is only one lesson the veterans of the trenches learned. James Whale made his monsters sympathetic, odd and ugly angels of death. Many of the writers, artists and filmmakers I explore in the book did the same. Rather than looking to the face of horror and finding hatred, they found both empathy and a politics based on hope and justice, not fear and hatred. What the monsters of the century since the Great War tell us have more to do with our willingness to confront our own darkness, than about themselves.