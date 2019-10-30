Publix has already opened two new supermarkets and a specialty shop in the Charleston region this year. Another is on the way.
The Florida-based chain recently held a hiring event for the future store in the new Riverland Market Shopping Center at 1411 Folly Road on James Island.
An opening date has not been announced, but the store is trying to be upfitted in time for a pre-Thanksgiving debut, at least that's the tentative schedule, according to a store worker. The redeveloped location once served as a boat-storage site. New outparcel buildings are under construction as part of the reworked site as well.
The other Publix locations opening this year include the WestEdge development at Spring and Lockwood on the peninsula, the new Point Hope Commons Shopping Center in Cainhoy Plantation on Clements Ferry Road and the company's organic GreenWise Market store in Mount Pleasant.
Another is in the works on Beech Hill Road across from the developing Summers Corner community south of Summerville.
Scary burger
Burger King has not had a good year in the Charleston-area, with many of its restaurants shutting down for various financial reasons.
But the Miami-based, fast-food giant hopes to scare up reinvigorated sales with the introduction of a new Halloween-themed burger for a limited time at 10 locations across the U.S., including one in the Charleston area that closed earlier this year but has since reopened.
The fast-food firm's Ghost Whopper can be found at 1601 Old Trolley Road in Summerville, the only location in South Carolina.
The burger, priced at $4.59, is a quarter-pound of grilled beef topped with tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles and white onions on a white cheddar cheese-flavored, white sesame seed bun.
A Burger King franchisee from Atlanta recently closed six money-losing restaurants throughout the Charleston market, including one in Summerville, two in West Ashley and three in North Charleston.
Earlier this year, five others, including the Trolley Road location, closed in a dispute over an unpaid loan through a different franchisee. It later reopened under new management along with another restaurant in Moncks Corner. Two others in Summerville remain closed, while a third location in Mount Pleasant will become the site of a bank.
The other Burger King restaurants serving the Ghost Whopper can be found in Detroit, Memphis, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco and Savannah.
What's cooking?
A new dining venue is on the way to one of Charleston's historic plantation homes.
The founder of Oh So Gelato food truck and a collective of food trucks called Wonder Trucks plans to open the Garden Cafe at Drayton Hall as soon as she gets the go-ahead from the city's licensing office.
Paula O'Reilly hopes to launch the 400-square-foot cafe before Halloween. It seats 15 and will be open seven days a week.
Patrons also don't have to buy a ticket to Drayton Hall to dine there. O'Reilly plans to use local produce and incorporate gardening skills from college students.
The cafe will offer soups, salads and sandwiches made fresh daily and also become a storefront for her gelato offerings.
Also, through a deal with Drayton Hall, O'Reilly said catering requests will have to go through the cafe, so she can point people toward food trucks in the collective she oversees.
The Oh So Gelato food truck also isn't going away. The Mount Pleasant resident plans to operate it in the evenings after the Drayton Hall cafe closes.
Now open
The mixed-use Oyster Park development in Mount Pleasant has landed a new tenant.
Contemporary women's boutique Love Bella is now open at 1410 Shucker Circle off Ben Sawyer Boulevard and Rifle Range Road, according to Charles Constant with Robertson Howland Properties, which represented the property owner, an affiliate of Dewberry Capital. The retailer has two other locations in New York.