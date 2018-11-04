The National Council of Jewish Women is presenting an interfaith educational event about the #MeToo Movement at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St.
The gathering features College of Charleston political science professor Claire Curtis, who will speak about the movement and the social and political developments that inform it.
Curtis has taught courses on the History of Political Thought, Contemporary Liberalism and Sexual Harassment. A Q&A will follow the presentation. There is no charge. Refreshments will be served. Nearby parking is available.
—Adam Parker