Post and Courier reporter Jennifer Berry Hawes has won three top writing awards from the Society for Features Journalism, a national organization focused on the craft of writing and innovation in lifestyle and arts journalism.
Hawes won first and second place in Narrative Storytelling among mid-sized and small newspapers. Judges awarded first place to her story "The Stolen Daughter," about a young woman who discovered she was kidnapped as a newborn from a Florida hospital.
Hawes won second place for her story "In a Blinding Flash," about a woman who fought for her life after being struck by lightning on the Isle of Palms.
The judges also awarded a first-place prize in the Features Series or Project category to "An Undying Mystery," which Hawes co-wrote with reporter Deanna Pan. The story focused on the 1944 execution of George Stinney Jr., a 14-year-old African American who was executed for killing two white girls although evidence pointed to a possible white suspect. The series also was a finalist for the 2019 Pulitzer Prize in Feature Writing.
Hawes works on the newspaper's watchdog and public service team and recently authored the book "Grace Will Lead Us Home," about the 2015 Emanuel AME Church massacre in Charleston. She also worked on the newspaper's team that won the Pulitzer Prize for "Till Death Do Us Part," about the state's epidemic of domestic violence.