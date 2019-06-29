The Post and Courier is adding to its arts and entertainment staff, bringing on a new full-time arts critic, Maura Hogan, who specializes in staged performing arts.
Hogan, who was raised in Charleston, was a fellow of the National Critics Institute at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center in Connecticut in 2017.
She has spent many years in publishing and marketing. Over the course of three decades, she held positions at Random House, the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Gourmet, Vanity Fair, The New Yorker and Time Inc.
Most recently, she has contributed theater reviews, as well as reviews of Spoleto Festival events, to the Charleston City Paper while also serving as director of advancement communications in the College of Charleston’s marketing department.
Hogan graduated from the College of Charleston in 1987, attended a creative writing master's program at Trinity College Dublin in 2002-03 and a course in French at the Sorbonne in Paris in 2003-04.
At The Post and Courier, Hogan will concentrate on theater criticism, but will also contribute pieces on dance, classical music, other staged productions and the visual arts.