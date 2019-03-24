Clemson Extension and the Tri-County Master Gardeners are celebrating Earth Day with a "Plants for the Earth" plant sale and garden lectures program on April 27.
The sale, from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., is at the Clemson Coastal Research and Education Center, 2700 Savannah Highway. The event is open to the public free of charge. It is a rain or shine event.
Two garden lectures will be offered, space is limited and registration is required for lectures only.
Register online for garden lectures http://bit.ly/plantsfortheearth2019
— Staff report