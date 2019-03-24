Celebrate Earth Day by doing something earthy (copy) (copy)

"Plants for the Earth" plant sale and garden lectures will run 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 27 at the Clemson Coastal Research and Education Center.

The sale, from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., is at the Clemson Coastal Research and Education Center, 2700 Savannah Highway. The event is open to the public free of charge. It is a rain or shine event.

Two garden lectures will be offered, space is limited and registration is required for lectures only.

Register online for garden lectures http://bit.ly/plantsfortheearth2019

— Staff report