Piccolo Spoleto Festival officially starts May 24, but organizers are dangling a few carrots early to spark interest and offer opportunities for those located some distance from downtown Charleston to enjoy some entertainment.
The city-led festival is partnering with Beaufort, a municipality to the south, to present a free chamber music concert 3-4:30 p.m. May 5, at Beaufort’s First Presbyterian Church, 410 Church St.
The concert is organized by the Office of the Mayor of Beaufort, Billy Keyserling, and USCB’s Center for the Arts Director Bonnie Hargrove with help from Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and Piccolo Spoleto coordinator Steve Rosenberg, who retired from the College of Charleston and now lives in Beaufort.
On the program: The In-Between, featuring saxophonist Robert Lewis, soprano Jill Terhaar Lewis, Gerald Gregory, piano; plus a piano trio consisting of cellist Natalia Khoma, pianist Volodymyr Vynnytsky and violinist Lydia Chernicoff.
For more information, go to http://charlestonarts.org/event/a-taste-of-piccolo-spoleto/.
Meanwhile, on Johns Island, festival organizers, in collaboration with the Town of Kiawah Island Arts and Cultural Events Council, will present a preview concert 4-5:30 p.m. May 5, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3871 Betsy Kerrison Parkway.
The concert features performances by Katie Small and her Small Opera Company, the Oscar Rivers Quartet and The Charlestones.
For more information, go to http://charlestonarts.org/event/piccolo-spoleto-festival-preview/.
In addition to these pre-festival concert, two Piccolo Spoleto preview receptions are on tap, one set for 6-8 p.m. May 13 at the West Ashley Theatre Center, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., and one scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Cannon Street Arts Center, 134 Cannon St., downtown.
These receptions will not have a formal program, but will include some impromptu musical selections with festival participants and supporters in attendance.
For more information, go to piccolospoleto.com or call (843) 724-7305.