So this week's photo contest topic was splash zone with extra credit for lots of water and boy, did you deliver. There are some drenched family members out there for sure.
It looks like so much fun and a great way to really cool off. We didn't get any rain photos, but we got a great sunset photo that almost made the cut.
But it was the man in mid-air heading for the surf that caught our attention. It was an interesting photo moment and made us wonder what happened to him as he hit the water. It definitely was one of those "don't try this at home" attempts. Nice shooting.
Next week: People during their travels. Show us those fun photos you took on vacation, but ones with an artistic bent. You know, those great colors you saw. And because Charleston is the No. 1 vacation destination in the country, photos taken here count, too.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.