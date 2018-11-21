So this week's topic was pairs — of anything. It was fun to see that it was easy to pair birds, which seems like it might be a hard topic to do, but we had several good versions of birds. We loved the lorikeets going in opposite directions. Great shot.
Also while not strictly a pair, the photo of the oaks with the reflection at Charles Towne Landing is so seamless that it almost looks like a pair of trees. Such a lovely composition with great balance and point of view.
And it was hard to resist the pair of legs painted on a wall in San Nicolas, Aruba.
So next week? The topic will be fall colors. We are just now seeing some of the trees change color, so before we get all red and green for Christmas, let's see some of those fall shots.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.