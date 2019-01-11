This week's topic was pops of color, and we didn't mind if you enhanced the work. (Normally, we're more a fan of the un-retouched images that show the photographer's skills.)
We loved the vivid red found in the Norwegian cruise line photo — just imagine trying to stay in that light for long.
And we suspect the boats in front of the marina had a little help from photoshop because they are just so bright. The sea usually gives these a little wear and tear.
Thanks to everyone for their entries.
Next week, the topic is animals. Show us your pets, your favorite creatures, but no bugs and insect types. We are looking for those four-legged creatures that delight and amaze us.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.