This week because it is the start of fall somewhere, the subject was "changing colors" - anything changing from one color to another and you gave us some wonderful photos that make us want to snuggle up with a fire and a hot chocolate.
But there are other ways to express changing colors and we loved the colors of the pencils rotating in rainbow hue in a cup. And while we don't usually use manipulated photos, the red car in a black and white photo was striking.
In our homage to fall, we chose a leaf caught by log in a small stream. The texture of it, and the greens and browns called to us.
Next week, the topic is fountains large and small. If you have a favorite, show it off.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.