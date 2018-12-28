Our topic for this week was your favorite photo, which we thought would be fun and a little different. And you came through with more than 40 stunning photographs.
This week's winner is from Sean Hartman of Summerville. His photo of a great egret was taken at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens. The majesty and beauty of the bird catching a bite to eat is truly captivating.
A photo of a fawn hidden in foliage by Michael D. Summer of Sumter is our second place pick. Taken at Woods Bay State Park, the picture showcases one of South Carolina's many native wildlife.
For next week, the topic is: Something new. With the start of a new year, you have a chance to show us something new in your life: new people, animals, technology, places. The list is endless.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.