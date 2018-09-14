The subject this week was "Your Best Blues." We were looking for anything blue, but especially those cool color shots of the sky and the sea and boy did you deliver, even on a hurricane week.
We have beautiful bold blue from Mystic Harbor sailing school, and the more subtle blue-gray of a Charleston marsh scene with a boat slowly drifting around with the creek.
Several other photographers pushed the boundaries with blues, including a scene of two beach chairs and an umbrella waiting for someone to come along and find some serenity.
This coming week, as we're starting to get into fall, the subject is "changing colors." It doesn't have to be leaves, but it can be anything changing from one color to another.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.