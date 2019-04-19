We asked for your transportation photos and there were some very nice choices. Travel photos are the best and we loved some of the old auto photos that came in.
We chose Angela Carbonetti's graphic photo of a wing tip. The colors and the sharpness pushed this photo into an abstract that makes you wonder at first what it is. The colors are so pleasing to the eye that is seems almost like a poster.
And we were charmed by Harrison Livingston's toy truck. Such nice light and, at first, it looks real. A real trick to the eye.
Next week: Derelict objects. There's a special appeal to old objects that have outlived their usefulness (people not included).
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.