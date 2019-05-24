So this week was tools of the trade and we had some very nice entries. If you look at our online gallery, you will see come creative ideas ranging from artist's brushes to the simplicity of a pen on paper.
But we chose Tina Schell's image of a workman on Philadelphia Alley in downtown Charleston for the mood and strength the image captures. The man is hard at work and the veins popping show this isn't a man who is a stranger to his tools.
Next week's theme: Historic Charleston icons. These include street lamps, garden gateways, columns and other things that are distinctly Charleston.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.