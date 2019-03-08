This week we were looking for a classic photo: a sunset with a silhouette. The foreground object always makes the sunset more spectacular and it leads to the mad scramble when the sky starts to turn colors.
We loved the fun shot of Edmund Higgins' dog running through the pools left by the sea. He captured perfectly the impact of the dog's splash. Such a Lowcountry scene.
And Jeff Jacobs certainly lined up all the elements of a silhouette on the research vessel for a timeless photo of the sea.
Next week: Freezing action. Let's see those moments when you stopped time for a view that we will never see again. (Think sports and water and other fun things.)
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.