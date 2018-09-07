This week's reader photo topic was all about capturing the spirits of the streets, those places that make up the very essence of a city.
While our readers sent in photos highlighting multiple different places around the globe, we really loved Guy Sorrell's shot overlooking San Francisco, with its illuminated cityscape and subtle hint of motion. There was just something electric about the energy captured in the photo.
We also enjoyed Paul Brustowicz's snapshot of Quintana Roo in Mexico, which boasted a sort of lighthearted humor in the balancing act his subject has mastered.
Next week: Your Best Blues. Send us those cool color shots of the sky, the sea and everything in between.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.