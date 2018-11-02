In keeping with Halloween, we asked for spooky photos, and we sure got a nice sampling of horror. We chose the skeleton at the pizza place because there was something haunting about the pose. It bordered on the realistic and conjured up deeper emotions of death.
The face in the window was a nice touch. We all wonder about the attic, what might be up there, especially at this time of year.
But of course, no spooky assignment would be without a graveyard and there were several. Our favorite showed a ghostly apparition.
Next week, the topic is "Salute to Veterans." Shoot something that expresses your feelings about our soldiers and their sacrifices.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
