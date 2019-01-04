So our topic for this week was something new to celebrate the new year and most of you love your tiny new animals and birds.
The winner this week was Nancyjean Nettles with the photo of her grandson with the tiny anole. The photo is just so fresh with youth and sweetness.
The second place winner this week was Bob Bradley with the lovely photo of baby geese captured in the wild. We wonder where Mama might be. She would be formidable in protecting her babies.
Next week the topic is: Color-popping techniques. While we usually like to see natural photos, this is a chance to amp up those playful Photoshop experiments.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.