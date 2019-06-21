This week's topic was shrimping and we got some lovely photos of shrimp boats and cast nets that say Lowcountry.
My favorite is of the two girls casting that huge net off a dock in Hobcaw Creek. It shows how much effort it takes to throw the cast nets. They will give you an upper body workout for sure. And we aren't the Lowcountry without a scenic photo of a shrimp boat running up the creek. This one looks like a postcard.
Next week's topic: Celebrate the great outdoors, any time any place. Just show the joy in being outside.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.