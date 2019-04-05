So this week's topic was sand dunes, and it's really a challenge to get great photos at the beach. The expanses are so big that it's hard to capture that feeling in an image.
So the trick is what is in the foreground to help draw the eye outward, and Carl Miller's sand fencing and the dramatic sky fill the frame beautifully. The color balance is nice and the shadows help add drama to the image.
Jeanne Juhos took a playful tact with the birds all lined up. What fun to come along a scene like that, and the birds were happy enough to stay still. It conveys the idea of the beach and the shifting sands.
Next week's topic: Color-popping techniques. Let see those vivid colors, either from man or nature.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.