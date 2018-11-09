With Veteran's Day right around the corner, we asked our readers to send us photos that shared their feelings about our veterans and their sacrifices.
Our winning entry is so pictorial, with the shadow in the midst of flags. It says so much about those who are gone but still with us in spirit. It feels like it has meaning beyond the frame of the photo.
But we also loved the old soldier portrait. The light and shadow gives so much dimension to an otherwise simple photo.
The new topic for next week: Football fans! With the season in full swing, and big football games coming up, let's see some fan spirit.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.