This week, the topic was reflections in water, any type of waters and we were thrilled with the quality of the photos. Hands down, Michael Summer's photo of the water bird with its precise reflection and cloud composition was the winner. It could be a painting. And there is a quality of whimsy to the legs reflected in the late afternoon sun and water.
Next week: Ornaments and decorations. This is easy this time of year.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.