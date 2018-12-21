Our topic for this week was raindrops because we've been inundated by rain and you came through.
Our favorite was the little lizard who looks like he is one with the rain. The details are phenomenal and the blending of rain and pattern is so crisp and sharp.
For another painterly view, we chose the door out to the garden, with rain melting down to give us a blurred but beautiful world.
For next week, the topic is: Your favorite photo. This one is a little different. We want you to send us your favorite photo of the year, and why. We'll judge this one on the merits of each photo. It will be fun to see what you have done this year.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.