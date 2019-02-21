This week, our topic was rain, and we thought the weather would be inspirational. For some it was, and they saw rainbows peeking through storm clouds.
But to see the rainbows in all their colorful glory, you will have to go to our web site at postandcourier.com to see the full gallery. Our black and white page just wouldn't do those justice.
Instead, we chose the close-up of water drops after a rain - little jewels lined up along a reed - and the interesting multiview photo of the car angles, all with raindrops scattered throughout the photo.
Both were close up views of rain that aren't conventional.
Next week the topic is: Arches. Either architectural or conceptual, arches are everywhere. Show us how you see them.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.