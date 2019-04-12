This week's topic was a pop of color, and you were very creative. We love it when we see a photo with a sense of humor, too.
Hands down, the sunset at Huntington State Park by Jeannie Zimmerman was the definition of a pop of color. Nature's paintbrush is as amazing as it is fleeting.
On the humor side, the seagull sitting on a beach umbrella was a lighthearted look at the assignment. It took a second look to figure out just what was happening.
Overall, there were some spectacular photos this week.
Next week: Trains, planes and automobiles. Show us your travel photos with some form of transportation. Bicycles are fine, too.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.