Our subject for this week was people in their travels and there are some beautiful photos here. It makes me want to go places.
We chose Mark Cowell's lovely photo of a man holding his child. It was so wonderfully framed and a serendipitous moment while he was sitting on a park bench. He included the wonderful building in Italy, too, making a sweet composition that looks like a painting.
Next week, our topic is the Dog Days of Summer. Interpret this any way you want. It can be more than your dog.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.