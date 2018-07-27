This week's assignment was to show us your patriotism, and we hoped for American flags.
We loved seeing the American flag in so many places: in the snow, hanging from different places and even adorning a patriotic gentleman who loves his shorts.
But the winner was Christine Schaub who framed her shot of the American flag with fireworks. It doesn't get any more patriotic than that. We also loved the girls in the parade. You have to look hard for all the red, white and blue they displayed.
And Susan Holder gave us a photo with graphic appeal when the wind flew just right to let the American flag finish the thought.
Thanks to everyone who sent photos. We love seeing them.
Your next assignment: Splash zone. Show us those swimming, diving, splashing in the water photos. Hint: More point for lots of water.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.