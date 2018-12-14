So the topic was ornaments and decorations. They are everywhere and bring so much joy to the season.
We had a number of entries so it was hard to choose. Our hat was off to Mark Cowell for the reflection in the ornament. He spotted an interesting photo in what most people would just pass by.
And we loved the frog, just because he makes us smile at this time of year, all gussied up with his lights.
Thanks for the joy of the season.
Next week: Raindrops. It's a photography challenge to show raindrops on something, close-ups of rain, misty landscapes in the rain. (Just don't flood your car out getting that photo!)
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.