For this week, our topic was monuments and more at night. We were hoping, and we got, several outstanding photos of international monuments. Can we say Eiffel Tower in Paris anyone?
Our photo pick of the week is Jacob Crawford's night shot of Folly Beach. We love the unique point of view that this shot showed us, as well as the subtle sunset colors that show up against the night sky. It's a not a photo that you see in tourist brochures.
We also loved Cheryl Townsend's night show at the Disney's Magic Kingdom. Her tower looks like something out of science fiction with wonderful colors.
Next week: Street photography. Show us those trendy street scenes that photographers love to shoot when they are exploring new cities. (It could also be our own beloved Charleston.)
