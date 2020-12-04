You have permission to edit this article.
Photo pick of the week: Merry

merry koornick

From Alan Koornick of Seabrook Island, "The Christmas Mouse, taken in Roswell, Ga."

December is here, hopefully bringing with it a merry and bright end to a year full of misery. 

Our winner this week is Alan Koornick of Seabrook Island and his wonderfully merry photo of a Christmas mouse on the top of the tree.

Next week's topic: Silver. This could be a gleaming menorah, bells like those mentioned in the classic Christmas tune, or something else entirely. Send us your best. 

The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels, not have a commercial watermark and not have been published in another publication.

On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and declare a topic for the next week. On Saturdays, we publish an online gallery.

On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.

All photos submitted will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston. Some images may be selected for other editorial or noncommercial use.

We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.

