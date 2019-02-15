This week's topic was market day and we certainly saw a lot of colorful markets from many places.
Our favorite was the luscious gelato at a market in Barcelona, taken by Stu Mlot. No matter what language, it's hard to resist a scoop of something so beautiful. The photo invited us to linger.
And a sense of place was the strength of the fish market in Sri Lanka, taken by Nancy Schlimgen. There was such a sense of being able to kneel and pick up a fish, straight out of the sea. It made us want to fill a basket. It was an interesting moment caught by the camera.
And, of course, our gallery of photos on the web shows the wonderful flowers and fruit that you haven't been able to resist passing by.
Next week our topic is: rain. It's supposed to rain all week according to the weather report, so you will have plenty of opportunity to shoot new photos.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.