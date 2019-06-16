This week's topic was Lowcountry sunsets, and what gorgeous ones you have given us. It's hard to say who is a winner because they are all spectacular.
We're partial to the Isle of Palms pier photo by Angela Carbonetti because she captured the essence of what it is like to be in the Lowcountry: sheer beauty, vibrant color and the iconic pier. It's why we all live here and feel like we are part of something larger than ourselves.
Next week's topic: shrimping. Whether you cast a net or just enjoy eating them, shrimp are part of another "can't live here without them" category.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.