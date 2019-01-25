Lighthouses are always a fun photo topic and they bring out the best in us as we try to capture the elemental nature of their surroundings.
We have to give credit to all those folks who sent in views of Morris Island Lighthouse on Folly Beach. They were very creative with lighting and foreground ideas. Good shooting folks. Stephanie Phipps had a beautiful shot here.
But our favorite was the Portland Head Light in Maine shot by Rick Dandridge. It captured the ethereal nature of a coastal guardian, just as the sun sets, its light beaming a warning. We also loved Ronald Allan Charles' very graphic photo of a lighthouse in Australia. It was such a clean and sharp image.
Next week, the topic is: Historic Charleston. Show us your favorite photos of Charleston architecture, little and big. This is the place for those photos that show why we love this coastal city.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.