So this week's topic was Historic Charleston and we had several very nice submissions. We were looking for a photo that gave a sense of place and the plane flying over the lanterns offered a juxtaposition between the new and the old, and a photo that can only be shot here.
The second photo was a night shot of the Cistern at the College of Charleston, lit for a concert, and the light for both gate and the stage was balanced.
Next week, the topic is: Critters, the wild kind. What's out there exploring our woods and streams?
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.