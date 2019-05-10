The topic this week was garden walls for all of you gardeners out there. We received some interesting submissions, and it was a challenge to decide the best.
We chose Will Seabrook's garden wall for its sense of light and shadow. The wavy green background split by sparkling light seems to make the statue come to life.
And, Ron Allen Charles gave us this lovely garden window and wall from the small Mexican town of Catemaco. The earthen colors ground the plants below, giving the scene a timeless look.
Next week, the topic is fun in the surf. And, yes, sand castles count. Anything that you might do at the beach.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.