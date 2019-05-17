This week's topic was fun in the surf, and we had some great photos, but it must be a little early for those fabulous beach photos. We'll try a similar topic later in the summer.
Our choice was the cute pink toes by Angela Carbonetti. The strong graphic quality of the toes against the orange boat and the blue surf beyond created a sense of idle pleasure. You just want to be rocking on that boat for an afternoon.
And Michael Summer lived up to his name with a lovely photo of a couple walking in the surf at that magical hour of the evening when all is calm and right before the light goes.
Next week’s topic: Tools of the trade. It can be any tools and any trade or hobby.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.