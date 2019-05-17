This week's subject was fun in the surf, and maybe we should have waited until later in the summer. But we had some great entries, even though it's not quite beach weather.

Loved the photo of the toes in the boat by Angela Carbonetti. The bright yellow boat afloat on the sea and just a hint of a person gave a feeling of an afternoon idle just rocking gently in that little boat. What fun is that.

And we also loved the evening surf photo from Michael Summer. It was a peaceful walk through the surf at that magical hour of the day.

Next week's topic: Tools of the trade. It can be any tools and any trade or hobby. This is a chance for a great still life that shows the tools of the trade in an interesting way.