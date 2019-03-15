This week was a photographer's assignment in capturing action. It's one of the fascinating things about photography, that the camera can capture a moment the eye sees only as a blur. We can stop motion and study it.
So Carl Miller's photo of the eagle with his fish has to be a very fine example of frozen action. The bird is in mid-flight, the scene is beautifully backlit and the rail shows us another element, all of this is happening so close to us you could reach out and touch it.
But there are other ways to capture time, like the race cars at the moment they fire their engines. The small amount of blur in the race cars adds to the feeling of time stopped.
And Matt Cavanaugh captured a perfect moment of a splash and an impending splash with an interesting composition.
Next week, the topic is bird's eye view. This is a great place to show us those views from high up. Drones anyone?
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.