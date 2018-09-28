This week's topic was fountains large and small, and you were very creative. Charleston's pineapple fountain in the Waterfront Park was a special inspiration for several photographers.
We chose a view of the fountain we have not seen before: backlit against a summer sky. You can just feel the drops of water coming off the top of the fountain and the sun creates another element that balances the two trees to the right.
It is a thoughtful image, and one that required some skill with camera settings.
There are also some other great views of the fountain in the photo gallery. Check it out!
Next week, the topic is a still life: bouquets. This one is harder than it seems and has been the subject of endless painters and photographers for eons. Have fun with it!
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.