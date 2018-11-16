So this week's topic was football fans, and, frankly, we don't think people are going to the games to shoot photos of their friends and families. Or they are busy having fun at the games and cheering on their teams.
So for this week's entries we got a nice photo of Citadel cadets: All that blue and gray makes for nice symmetry. And we have a great photo of Cocky, the USC mascot, posing with two great fans. That's a photo that will always be remembered for years in that family.
On to next week's topic: Pairs. Send us photos of a pair of anything. Your dogs, backyard birds, your friends, or just about anything that is two of a kind. And it can be shot anywhere, anytime. It will be fun.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.