Our subject for this week was farm animals, and you all sent us two dozen pictures to choose from.
We chose Roxanne Wells' up-close shot of "Rudy" the rooster from Stardust Farms in Chapin. Wells, of Irmo, captured the stunning details of Rudy's brown-and-white feathers and his bright red comb. The colors pop against the green grass backdrop.
Next week, our topic is "spooky." Interpret this any way you want, be it Halloween costumes, scenes from trick-or-treating or eerie Lowcountry landscapes.
The rules: Send your best photo to yourphotos@postandcourier.com by noon Thursday. Include your name, town and where the photo was taken. If you want your photo to be eligible to run in the newspaper, it must be at least 1,500 pixels and not have a commercial watermark.
On Fridays, we first announce the editors’ pick of the week at www.postandcourier.com/yourphotos and publish an online gallery. We also declare a topic for the next week.
On Sunday, the photo pick of the week will appear in this section, Life.
All photos submitted also will be considered for publication in The Post and Courier’s yearly magazine, My Charleston.
We reserve the right to not publish any photo for any reason.